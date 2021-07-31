Pakistan ranks cheapest country to live in

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan has ranked cheapest country to live in with a cost of living index 18.58 followed by Afghanistan 24.51, India 25.14 and Syria 25.31.

According to cost of living index by GoBankingRatesCompany, Pakistan is the cheapest country to live in, with a cost of living index of 18.58. This is followed by Afghanistan 24.51, India 25.14, and Syria 25.31.

Several organizations have used statistics to determine the cheapest countries to live in. One of these companies is GoBankingRates and the company uses four metrics to determine which countries are the most affordable.

The metrics used include rent index, local purchasing power index,consumer price index, groceries index and information compiled is compared to the cost of living in New York City, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

On the opposite end, the most expensive countries to live in are the Cayman Islands 141.64, Bermuda 138.22, Switzerland 122.67, and Norway 104.49. All four of these countries have a higher cost of living than New York City.

The cost of living is the money needed to sustain a certain comfort level in a location and covers basics like housing, groceries, taxes, and healthcare.

Some countries have a very high cost of living, particularly in areas surrounding large cities as in the United States, cities like New York and San Francisco have a very high cost of living. On the flip side, some nations have a very low cost of living, so many people are packing their belongings to move to these countries.