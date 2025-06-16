Pakistan raises voice on Israeli aggression against Iran at OIC: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Pakistan has raised its effective voice on Israeli aggression against Iran at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings at the global level.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Iran, who is our brotherly Islamic country and stressed the need for unity in the Muslim Ummah.

He further said that Pakistan being a responsible country has recently given befitting reply to Indian misadventure and now Modi a butcher of Gujarat cannot even think of such an adventure in the future.

Vawda said that Pakistan valiant armed forces were not only responded in a strapping way, but also taught a lesson to India.

While discussing the federal budget 2025-26, the Senator urged the government to work on import policy and agriculture so that food security would not be affected, adding that the present government has provided massive relief to the business community in the fiscal budget.