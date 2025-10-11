Pakistan raises concerns on India-Afghanistan joint statement

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Pakistan’s strong reservations on the elements of the India-Afghanistan Joint Statement, issued on Friday in New Delhi, were conveyed to Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan by the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, it was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “The Joint Statement is highly insensitive to the sacrifices and sentiments of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.”

“Pakistan also strongly rejected the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister’s assertion that terrorism is Pakistan’s internal problem,’ he said adding, “Pakistan has repeatedly shared details regarding the presence of Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan. It was emphasised that deflecting the responsibility of controlling terrorism towards Pakistan cannot absolve the Interim Afghan Government of its obligations towards ensuring peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

He said, “It was also highlighted that in the spirit of good neighbourliness and Islamic brotherhood, Pakistan has generously hosted nearly four million Afghans for over four decades.” “With peace gradually returning to Afghanistan, it is time for unauthorised Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan to return to their country. Like all other countries and in line with international norms and practices, Pakistan has the right to regulate the presence of foreign nationals residing inside its territory,” he asserted.

He said, “At the same time, along with repatriation of Afghan nationals, Pakistan has also been generously issuing medical and study visas to address the medical and educational needs of Afghan nationals. In the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations, Pakistan will continue to extend humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan.”

He said, “Pakistan is desirous of seeing a peaceful, stable, regionally connected and prosperous Afghanistan. Accordingly, Pakistan has extended all possible trade, economic and connectivity facilitation to Afghanistan. Such measures are aimed at promoting cooperation and socio-economic development of the two countries.”

“At the same time, the Government of Pakistan has the responsibility to take all possible measures for the safety and security of its people. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to play its due role in supporting Pakistan to achieve this noble objective by taking concrete measures to prevent its territory from being used by Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements against Pakistan,” he concluded.