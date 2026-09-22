Pakistan Railways transfers two Grade-19 officers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Pakistan Railways has carried out a reshuffle in the department, transferring two Grade-19 officers as part of its administrative arrangements.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, Naseer Ahmed Khan Niazi, who was serving as Human Resource Expert at ML-1 Project, has been posted as Deputy Chief Safety Officer (Operations).

Saima Aram has been posted as Human Resource Expert for the ML-1 project, who was earlier serving as Deputy Chief Safety Officer (Operations).

The notification said that the appointments and transfers were approved by the Secretary/Chairman Railways and would take effect immediately.