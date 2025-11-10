Pakistan – Qatar pledge to strengthen parliamentary, bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the Qatari parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, who is visiting Pakistan to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral parliamentary relations, regional developments and cooperation, said a news release.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its fraternal ties with Qatar, highlighting that the peoples of both countries share deep-rooted bonds of religion, culture and mutual respect.

He said that strengthening parliamentary engagement will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

Ayaz Sadiq said that collaboration between the parliaments of both countries can contribute significantly to regional stability, peace, and development.

He lauded the proactive role, visionary leadership and diplomatic acumen of the Qatari Parliament, underlining Qatar’s key contribution to promoting peace, stability and diplomacy in the Muslim Ummah.

Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Qatar, describing these as an assault on the collective dignity and sovereignty of the Muslim Ummah.

He stressed that unity among Muslim nations is an urgent necessity and urged all Islamic countries to adopt a joint and effective stance on international platforms.

Highlighting the historical, cultural and religious bonds between Pakistan and Qatar, he reaffirmed that parliamentary cooperation is essential to further strengthen these ties.

Both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, education and cultural collaboration.

They agreed to promote parliamentary delegations’ exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s principled stance and condemnation of Israeli aggression.

He described Pakistan’s clear, firm and courageous position as highly commendable.

He lauded Pakistan’s role in fostering unity among Muslim nations and noted that the people of Palestine and Qatar recognize and value Pakistan’s spirit of solidarity.

Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim emphasized Qatar’s desire to further consolidate its relations with Pakistan at all levels.

He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role at international forums in promoting peace, justice and adherence to international law.

He underlined that stronger people-to-people and parliamentary ties between the two countries would contribute to regional peace and development.

The Qatari Speaker also extended his best wishes and goodwill to the Parliament and people of Pakistan.