Pakistan, Qatar explore enhanced cooperation in education and Innovation at UNESCO 43rd Grneral Conference

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar met with Minister of Education, Learning and Higher Education of the State of Qatar, Lolwa bint Rashid Al-Khater on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in the field of education, with particular emphasis on the integration of technology and innovation in learning systems, said a press release received here on Saturday.

Both sides discussed initiatives to develop students’ future skills, promote digital education, and enhance collaboration in joint research, training, and exchange programs.

Wajiha Qamar highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing education reforms and the government’s commitment to fostering partnerships that support inclusive, technology-driven, and skill-oriented education. She appreciated Qatar’s efforts in advancing innovation and excellence in the education sector.

Lolwa bint Rashid Al-Khater commended Pakistan’s active participation in UNESCO and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including teacher development, technical education, and academic collaboration between institutions of both countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared vision of Pakistan and Qatar to promote educational innovation, cultural understanding, and sustainable development through continued dialogue and partnership.