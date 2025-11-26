Pakistan, Qatar agree to boost cooperation in AI, cybersecurity & digital transformation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held an important meeting with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Chief Executive Officer Abdulrahman Al Sowaidi in Doha, Qatar, to expand bilateral cooperation in the technology and innovation sectors.

During the meeting, both sides discussed new avenues of financing, incubation, and investment opportunities for Pakistani tech startups, according to a press release.

The Minister Shaza said that Qatar Development Bank could become a strategic partner for Pakistan’s IT and tech-focused SMEs, helping them scale through global collaboration and targeted support.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. They also explored expanding joint initiatives in innovation and digital-skills development programs between Pakistan and Qatar.

Shaza Fatima proposed strengthening institutional frameworks to support talent development, training programs, and startup-exchange mechanisms. Both parties prioritised collaboration in industrial digitalisation, IoT testing environments, and cross-incubation programmes to accelerate growth in emerging technologies.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in strengthening Pakistan–Qatar technology partnership and opening new pathways for long-term digital cooperation.