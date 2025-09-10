Pakistan proposes “Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group” to strengthen ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):In a bid to bolster diplomatic and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Canada, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has proposed the creation of a “Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group”.

The initiative was presented during a high-level briefing session of the Pakistan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Danyal Chaudhry emphasized the strategic importance of institutionalizing parliamentary cooperation, stating that the proposed group would serve as a vital bridge between the two nations.

He outlined comprehensive proposals, including establishing a facilitation desk for Pakistani students in Canada, enhancing sports and educational exchange programs, and joint health initiatives.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada, Muhammad Saleem, welcomed the proposal, noting it would help address trade challenges and unlock new investment opportunities.

The session concluded with discussions on developing an action plan to enhance inter-parliamentary exchanges, boost trade and investment, and explore new cooperation avenues in education, technology, and healthcare.