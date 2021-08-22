Pakistan praised globally for peace, evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): In accordance with Pakistan’s quest for peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Pakistan has been playing a positive and constructive role, starting from Afghan peace process to now evacuation of people from the country.

Even before becoming the prime minister, Imran Khan had been opposing military action in Afghanistan and always advocated for a political solution – a stance also acknowledged later by world powers.

“I always believed that there is no military solution in Afghanistan. I always believed that eventually there would be a political settlement in Afghanistan. This is exactly what I have been saying for 15 years what I have been in government,” Prime Minister had said talking to media.

Pakistan believes that a peaceful Afghanistan is of paramount importance not just for Pakistan but the entire region.

Having played its facilitative role for Afghan peace process including peace dialogue, Pakistan has now been at forefront of evacuation efforts in Afghanistan since Taliban took over the country.

In our call, I thanked my Pakistani counterpart @SMQureshiPTI for the assistance and facilitation by Pakistani authorities of the Belgian evacuation efforts out of Kabul. We expressed our commitment to continue supporting each other during this complex evacuation operation. pic.twitter.com/AFEmWrX5pv — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) August 21, 2021

Pakistan’s embassy and other departments have been working above and beyond the call of duty to issue visas for evacuation of diplomats, NGO workers, media and Afghan citizens.

The Pakistan International Airlines also continued its expanded operation to evacuate the people from Kabul – a gesture of Pakistan highly appreciated by the people evacuated as well as the governments of their respective countries.

🇷🇺🇵🇰📞 FM Sergey #Lavrov & Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI discussed the situation in #Afghanistan, stressing the need to foster an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to form a representative government & ensure stability in that country. 🔗 https://t.co/i4MumV1VK4 pic.twitter.com/8o6MU2OY4N — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 21, 2021

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen telephoned PM Imran Khan and conveyed thanks for “valuable assistance” in facilitating the transit of Danish citizens and personnel from Kabul.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Koford also spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to express similar sentiments. He also visited Pakistan Embassy in Denmark to convey thanks for “outstanding assistance” to the Danish evacuation operation working out of Islamabad to bring Danes and Afghans out of Kabul.

Positive & constructive conversation with FM @SMQureshiPTI of Pakistan. Expressed sincere Danish appreciation of the close, effective cooperation with 🇵🇰 to facilitate evacuation out of Kabul. Operating Danish operation out of Pakistan crucial to help people get to safety. — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) August 20, 2021

“Grateful to brotherly Pakistan for their support and cooperation in bringing Turkish citizens back from Afghanistan,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter as he also spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on phone.

“In our call, I thanked my Pakistani counterpart (Shah Mahmood Qureshi) for the assistance and facilitation by Pakistani authorities of the Belgian evacuation efforts out of Kabul. We expressed our commitment to continue supporting each other during this complex evacuation operation,” Belgian FM Sophie Wilmes said on Twitter Saturday.

Statement from the Danish Prime Minister: Spoke to Pakistani PM Khan. We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for their highly valuable assistance in facilitating the transit of DK citizens and personnel from Kabul. Deeply appreciate this spirit of cooperation and goodwill. — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) August 18, 2021

During back to back interactions with the world leadership, Pakistan’s authorities also reiterated its call for inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Kahn and FM Qureshi also called for the international country’s constant engagement to support the afghan people economically as well as for rebuilding the country.

During their telephonic conversation, FM Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to foster an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to form a representative government and ensure stability in the country.

The grace under pressure of so many individuals in Kabul since the American withdrawal has been impressive. @TahirNa45384767 I know has been very kind and human to some journalists who are friends of mine in the city. Credit where it is due. @ambassadorkhan @fawadchaudhry — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) August 21, 2021

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan and other embassy officials also won applause from across the world for their untiring efforts during the critical times.

Tim Walker, a world famed British journalist recognized Pakistan embassy’s efforts on Twitter and appreciated Pakistan Press Consular in Kabul Tahir Nawaz for extending cooperation to help evacuate journalists in Kabul.

Pakistan Embassy Kabul is arranging evacuation of 350 foreign nationals, Pakistanis & Afghans on two special flights by PIA. Embassy has made arrangements at our own compound. ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ @fawadchaudhry⁩ ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ ⁦@FMPublicDiploPK⁩ pic.twitter.com/RpVClbFRzJ — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 20, 2021

Among those who have been evacuated from Kabul consequent to Pakistan’s efforts included the nationals from Turkey, Indonesia, Denmark, Belgium Philippines, and World Bank staffers besides Afghan nationals.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in an interview to Al Jazeera, said currently Pakistan was engaged in evacuation which was the immediate challenge for the international community. Pakistan embassy in Kabul is working round the clock with planes flying into Kabul and getting people out including diplomatic personnel and international organizations.

“Listen to Pakistan. Stop scapegoating Pakistan. Pakistan wants to a partner in peace. Pakistan can be the most trusted interlocutor in this evolving situation,” the foreign minister said.