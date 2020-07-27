Pakistan Post revenue witnesses remarkable increase from 11.7 bln to 19.6 bln during last two years

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) revenue has witnessed remarkable increase during last two years from 11.7 billion to 19.6 billion including receivable Rs.4.2 billion due to new initiatives taken by the present government.

PTI-led govt from last two years had launched all-comprehensive reform initiatives in Pakistan Post in order to increase revenue and to bring in innovation in products and services commensurate to the customer choices.

Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana told APP that the emphasis was also to recapture the lost market and to bring structural and functional modernization in Pakistan Post in line with international best practices, adding that the hectic efforts resulted in increase of revenue.

“The emphasis was also to bring structural and functional modernization in PPOD in line with international best practices” he said.

He said that the present Government has also underlined the need to extend National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) as a measure to alleviate poverty in the rural areas, adding that thereafter, the PPOD has been assigned the task to champion this cause of providing financial products and services’ access to the downtrodden segments of the society, especially in the rural settings.

He said that new initiative not only increase revenues but will also improve its products and services in line with customers need and will also ensure the cause of NFIS to provide better and affordable services, delivery to the rural population, making them bankable.

Akhlaque Rana said that PPOD is working on plan to introduce ATM services, e-commerce platform and widening the base of international and domestic remittances through proper banking channel.

In previous regime Pakistan Post was experiencing losses and nobody was willing to take its responsibility. “As PTI came into power and worked day and night to uplift this national asset and resultantly restored the confidence of the people” said DG Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post has also initiated Electronic Money Order Service Post-to-doorstep which was paid at door step of the recipient. The booking producer was same as it is for EMO Post-to-Post. However, the customers elect the method of payment either at window or at doorstep.

Pakistan Post has also launched a new delivery service “Same Day Delivery” for delivering goods in 26 cities including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Pakistan Post newly launched Mobile Application has been downloaded by more than 100,000 users which was allow customer to track and trace their articles online on their android mobile devices.

Pakistan Post take-up all the complaints through this mobile App to enhance customer experience and continually improve the system.