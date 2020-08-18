Pakistan Post revenue increased to Rs. 16 bln in two years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Post revenue increased in last two years from Rs.11.4 to Rs.16 billion despite COVID-19 pandemic crises.

According to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Government “2 Years Performance Report” issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, first time in last 10 years, the increasing trend in deficit were reversed, adding that due to launch of new initiatives, a brand recall was achieved.

The government also opened Postal Rest Houses for general public.

The government also planned an expansion of postal footprint through 125000 Franchise Post Offices and NADRA’s 15000 e-Sahulat Kiosks.

The government also established Digital Franchise Post Offices. “Foreign Remittance Initiative in collaboration with NBP at 500 locations was also introduced.

The government took various innovative initiatives including Same Day Delivery, Mobile application Track & Trace System, introduction of Packaging Material, Pick Up Service for bulk mail and e-Commerce Initiative.

EMS Plus for delivery of parcel and packets at major overseas destinations in 72 hours were also introduced. Other initiatives includes Electronic Money Order (EMO) (Doorstep Delivery) and Strategic Alliance with HBL to digitize financial services for FATF compliance.