Pakistan possesses most advance defence technology of the world: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan is among one of those countries that have the most advance defence technology of the world which is matter of proud for us.

“Today, Pakistan is the only atomic power of the Muslim World. We are running most modern missile program, manufacturing our own tanks and missiles and running our atomic programs successfully which is a great achievement”, the federal minister stated during an interview with APP in connection with Defence Day on September 06.

“Our capable engineers and scientists have enabled Pakistan’s defence system to become invincible”, the federal minister said.

He said September 6 is the day when we must acknowledge the countless sacrifices rendered by our heroes and gallant warriors and renew our pledge to defend the ideological and geographical boundaries of our motherland.

Chaudhry Fawad said since he belonged to the Jhelum city where there are martyrs in every area, village or town. Although the whole Pakistani nation realizes the importance of Defence Day but we are the one who are the most sufferers.

He said that he has looked into the grief of those mothers and sisters closely who lost their sons and brothers in love for their country. These martyrs sacrifice their lives for the sanctity of their country’s soil. “Nobody can give away his life for the sake of his job but for love of their country”, he added.

Therefore, we pay rich tributes to our armed forces on this day who put their lives at risk for integrity of their country. “Those countries which lack such armed forces to protect their country’s sovereignty cannot get importance in the international world.”

In his message to the country’s youth, Chaudhry Fawad said “Whatever profession you choose either it is sports, writing, army or science, always focus on achieving excellence in that profession which is not difficult today.”

Referring to the advice of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) of seeking knowledge even if one has to go to China, he said “Now you do not need to go to China but you have availability of internet to explore the world and get expertise in whatever field you want to adopt as a career”.

The Defence Day is celebrated in Pakistan as a national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers in defending its borders.

A number of activities are being arranged at government level to pay rich tributes to the soldiers and civilians who rendered numerous sacrifices for this country.