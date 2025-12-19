Pakistan, Portugal Step Up Cooperation on Youth Jobs, Labour Mobility

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday held a high-level meeting with H.E. Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, at the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, to advance Pakistan–Portugal cooperation on youth employment, overseas labour mobility, skills development, and trade, with a shared focus on creating safe, legal and sustainable opportunities for young people.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral collaboration in productive employment and overseas workforce engagement, particularly aimed at empowering youth through structured labour mobility frameworks.

Both sides exchanged views on facilitating mutually beneficial employment pathways, skills recognition, and workforce development initiatives to meet evolving market demands.

Chairman Rana Mashhood emphasized the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening relations with Portugal, both at the bilateral level and within the broader European Union framework.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared resolve to work together at multilateral forums in support of global peace, prosperity, and stability.

Recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, the meeting noted that Pakistan and Portugal established diplomatic relations on November 7, 1949, and have enjoyed cordial and friendly ties for more than 75 years.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in bilateral engagement and agreed to further expand cooperation across diverse sectors.

On trade and investment, it was noted that bilateral trade reached USD 221 million in 2024, reflecting a positive upward trend. While welcoming this growth, both sides acknowledged the significant untapped potential for expansion.

Special emphasis was placed on enhancing cooperation in the information technology sector, where collaboration between Pakistani and Portuguese firms could generate mutual gains.

Pakistan highlighted its population of 241 million, with nearly 60 percent under the age of 30, and a growing base of skilled IT professionals, including strong participation by women.

Labour mobility and human resource development were identified as priority areas for enhanced cooperation. Chairman PMYP highlighted Pakistan’s vast pool of skilled and semi-skilled manpower and stressed the importance of concluding an Agreement on Labour Mobility Partnership to establish a legal and institutional framework for structured cooperation.

Reference was made to the draft agreement proposed by Pakistan in June 2022, with the hope expressed for an early response from the Portuguese side.

Highlighting the government’s youth-focused agenda, Chairman Rana Mashhood briefed the Ambassador on key initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, including the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Programme, Youth Laptop Scheme, Youth Business, Agriculture and Loan Scheme, National Innovation Award, National Volunteer Corps, Digital Youth Hub, Youth Talent Hunt and Sports League, and the Green Youth Movement.

He also highlighted the National Employment Policy as a landmark initiative aimed at creating sustainable jobs, empowering youth and women, and aligning skills with market needs, with a target to increase female labour force participation to 35 percent.

Overseas employment was discussed as a vital avenue for Pakistani youth to gain international exposure, higher incomes, and advanced skills.

Both sides explored avenues to facilitate safe, legal and mutually beneficial overseas employment, while emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of Pakistani workers abroad.

The meeting also acknowledged the growing Pakistani community in Portugal as a strong bridge for people-to-people relations. According to official Portuguese data, approximately 54,318 Pakistani nationals or persons of Pakistani origin currently reside in Portugal.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen Pakistan–Portugal relations, enhance youth-centered cooperation, and maintain constructive engagement to unlock new opportunities for collaboration in the years ahead.