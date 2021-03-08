ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): United Nations (UN) report has revealed that the population of Pakistan will reach to 242 Million by 2025 and the current estimated population of Pakistan is 212 Million which making it the fifth most populous country of the world.

It is expected that the cities of Pakistan will accommodate 250 million people by the year 2030.

The rapid urbanization can be seen in the increase on population of eight largest cities of Pakistan in which 12.9 Million populations (census 1998) has increased to 24.3 Million (census 2017), said UN report .

According to the report of United Nations, the slum population was 32 Million in urban areas of Pakistan.

Currently, 36.9 percent of the total population of Pakistan makes up urban population, which is expected to increase to 50 percent by 2050. The urban population is growing at the rate of 3 percent annually, the report said.

The highest population increase noticed in Lahore where population increased from 5 Million to 11 Million. Smallest cities like Quetta and Islamabad also shows double population growth, UN report said.

Considering the growth rate of urban population of present day, the slum population is likely to increase even further by 2030 in absence of proper urban planning.

To improve the living conditions of these settlements and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, an improvement in the health and socioeconomic conditions of the slum-dwellers is required, UN reported added.