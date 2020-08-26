Pakistan playing important role for Afghan peace: Moeed Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan was playing important role wholeheartedly for Afghan peace dialogue process success.

Talking to a private news channel here Wednesday, he said that Pakistan has always expressed clear stance at Afghan from which we will never step back, he added.

He termed the recent Taliban negotiators visit of Pakistan to talk Afghan peace as a symbol of sincerity of Pakistan.

Special Assistant said US has always appreciated Pakistan’s role for peaceful afghan dialogue and believed that Afghan peace was not possible without Pakistan.

At the other hands, he added that India never wanted peace in Afghanistan because such peace will demolish Indian nefarious designs.

He stated that Pakistan always expressed a clear stance that usage of Afghan border against the country will never be tolerated.

He further said India was making propaganda against Pakistan by using Afghanistan with the help of media, but now it is the time that Afghan internal forces would decide the future of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Pakistan is striving for holding talks among various Afghan groups, he added.