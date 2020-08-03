Pakistan plans a big shift to solar energy in next few years: says Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Monday assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government wants to boost the country’s solar industry in a bid to drive the economy of the country. In his exclusive talk with private news channel, the minister said that the government in this regard planned a big shift to solar energy in coming few years to fulfill the demands of electricity.

Science minister said that the present government is coming out with a comprehensive national energy policy and focused on development of solar energy related infrastructure and technology. He claimed that in the next ten years electricity would be available on cheap rates not only in Pakistan but in whole world, adding, the energy is not going to be a big issue around the world in coming future.

Pakistan is already working on solar plates and country in next three years to start cell manufacturing to produce solar energy as well, he added. He also lauded the smart lockdown policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan for controlling the Covid-19 disease and steps taken by the PM to tackle appalling economic crisis, adding that PM Imran confronted economic challenges with bravery, hence today Pakistan has been put on the path to development.

He said those who were criticizing our government for smart lockdown are now also appreciating Imran Khan’s policy and smart lockdown as his efforts are proving successful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Replying a Question, “I think we will not be able to pursue the schedule of sending astronauts to space due to COVID-19 and it may be delayed by a year” and added the candidate selection process in collaboration with China had also been delayed but we will committed to accomplished this program as soon as possible.

He said government will enact all necessary measures to create a level playing field for the private sector to take part in all country’s space activities. He also hoped that we will make the country’s first landing on the surface of the moon in coming years.

To another Question, he said the COVID-19 crisis has provided Pakistan an opportunity to locally manufacture ventilators and other key medical equipment amid the global shortage.

The government’s current focus is knowledge economy, research and development (R&D), education, science and technology, he added.