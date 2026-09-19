Pakistan Pavilion delegation meets Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):The delegation of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026 held an important meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, Shafqat Ali Khan, during which they discussed Pakistan’s literary and cultural representation, promotion of books, cultural linkages and future collaborative initiatives.

The delegation comprised Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Headquarters, National Book Foundation (NBF); Amar Shahid, Director, Book Corner Jhelum; and Sarmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Urdu World Books and Principal Organiser of the Pakistan Pavilion.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan appreciated the efforts of the National Book Foundation, Book Corner Jhelum and Urdu World Books in presenting Pakistani literature, culture and intellectual heritage at the Pakistan Pavilion, said a message received here on Saturday.

He also noted the interest of visitors and readers in Pakistani publications, particularly Urdu literature, children’s books, cultural subjects and translated works.

During the meeting, the delegation and the ambassador discussed the themes, literary and cultural significance, and relevance of the books displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion for Pakistani and Arab readers.

Particular attention was given to the interest of the Pakistani diaspora in Urdu fiction, poetry and contemporary literature; the growing need for Arabic and English translations of Pakistani literature; the role of children’s literature in connecting younger generations with their cultural identity; and the promotion of publications on Pakistan’s history, heritage, culture and tourism.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of presenting Pakistan’s cultural diversity and civilizational heritage to Arab readers through carefully selected, high-quality publications.

He appreciated the standard of publications displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion and encouraged further expansion of literary and cultural content about Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

He also proposed the preparation of a high-quality Arabic-language coffee-table book covering Pakistan’s cultural heritage, historical legacy, important tourist destinations, civilizational contributions, fine arts and contemporary literary activities.

The proposed publication would be developed through collaboration among the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, the National Book Foundation and Book Corner Jhelum, with the aim of providing Arab readers, UAE institutions and international visitors with a comprehensive introduction to Pakistan’s cultural and civilizational heritage.

Murad Ali Mohmand proposed the establishment of an NBF Book Corner at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

The proposed Book Corner would provide Pakistani citizens and other readers visiting the Embassy with access to Urdu literature, Pakistan Studies and books relating to Pakistan’s history and culture, while promoting a sustained reading culture and creating a permanent literary presence.

The delegation also visited the proposed location for the Book Corner at the Embassy and discussed its administrative and operational modalities with the relevant officials.

At the conclusion of the meeting, selected publications of the National Book Foundation and Book Corner Jhelum were presented to Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan. The books included publications on Pakistan’s culture, heritage and civilization, children’s literature and contemporary Urdu literature.

Sarmad Khan, CEO of Urdu World Books, thanked the Ambassador for his valuable time, guidance and support for Pakistan’s literary and cultural activities in the United Arab Emirates.