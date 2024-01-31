Pakistan participates int’l UN FAO conference to shape future of food security, regional food systems

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):A high-level delegation from Pakistan has participated virtually at a major international conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a multilateral effort to reform agrifood systems across the Asia-Pacific region after years of the pandemic, climate emergencies, volatile markets, and economies that have affected millions of producers and consumers.

The Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (#APRC37) is convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and hosted by the Government of Sri Lanka, a news release issued here on Wednesday said.

The delegation comprised of Government of Pakistan’s nominated Economic Consultant in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Dr Haroon Sarwar Awan, FAO Representative in Pakistan Florence Rolle, Deputy FAO Representative a.i. Emmanuel Moncada and Assistant FAO Representative (Programme) Aamer Irshad.

Highlighting the importance of APRC for Pakistan, Florence Rolle said that this country’s high-level participation in this important conference would help guide FAO’s work here in Pakistan and right across the Asia and Pacific region, as all FAO Member Nations share a common goal of achieving the SDGs by 2030, particularly those goals relating to hunger, poverty and inequality.

Dr Haroon, while speaking during the meeting, informed that Asia-Pacific LDCs, including Pakistan, grapple with looming debt distress, necessitating a departure from short-term crisis responses to strategic investments.

“We emphasize that it is time for the global community to redirect its focus towards long-term solutions, with a spotlight on financing, gender empowerment in agriculture, and increased credit for smallholders,” he emphasized.

There are 46 FAO Member Nations in Asia and the Pacific. Hundreds of high-level participants are registering for a senior official’s meeting (31 January to February 2 – virtually), and a Ministerial Session from February 19 to 22 (in-person).

Meanwhile, FAO Director-General, Dr QU Dongyu, is expected to travel from the organization’s headquarters in Rome to participate in the Ministerial Session.

Most of the issues to be discussed are of vital interest to Pakistan. Ministerial roundtable discussions such as securing future food and nutrition, following lessons learned from the above convergent crises; investment and financing for poverty reduction and modernization, and lessons learned in saving water and food and reducing loss and waste – all have a common interest across the region. Building resilience will be a key topic.

A special ministerial event will focus on a number of thematic areas, such as championing modernization and digitalization for smallholders in aquaculture and livestock and an overall transformation of agrifood systems in countries across the vast region.