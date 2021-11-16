Pakistan-origin American Marshal Art star Hasher wins silver medal in Int’l-2021 Championship

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 16 (APP):Pakistan-origin American Marshal Art star Hasher Khalid won silver medal in JIU-JITSU CON Novice International-2021 Championship Las Vegas Nevada in United States of America.

The victorious Hasher Khalid Raja clinched second position after winning two out of three fights and awarded silver medal, said a message received here on Tuesday.

Hasher is the son of illustrious Pakistani Karatey Master Shehan Raja Khalid Janjua, who is President of Pakistan Sokshin Federation and Chief Executive of Rajas Marshal Art Civic Center Phase-4 Behria Town Islamabad.

Veteran Kashmiri Karate Master Khurram Jehangir Pasha Jummwal here felicitated Hasher for winning the award in the global contest.