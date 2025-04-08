Pakistan offers lowest Hajj costs in region, ensures top facilities for pilgrims: Religious affairs minister

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday said Hajj expenses in Pakistan are lower compared to other countries in the region, while comprehensive and high-quality arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.

Addressing a Hajj training workshop Haji camp Islamabad, the minister said the government is committed to providing maximum facilitation to the pilgrims. “We have reviewed the arrangements in Saudi Arabia ourselves, and every effort will be made to ensure that no pilgrim faces any difficulty,” he emphasized.

He informed participants that this marks the second phase of the Hajj training sessions and that the vaccination of pilgrims will begin on the 20th of this month. The minister also urged all Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to the laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia during their stay.

Speaking on the occasion, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that a total of 142 one-day Hajj training workshops will be organized across the country to guide and prepare the pilgrims effectively.