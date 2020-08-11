Pakistan observes “National Minorities Day” to highlight their religious and socio-economic rights

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): National Minorities Day was observed in Pakistan on Tuesday with number of ceremonies paying a tribute to the minorities for country’s development.

The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights of minorities and the white color in national flag represents them.

Opening of Kartarpur corridor was initiative of the government amongst many others to protect minority rights in Pakistan.

In contrast to this, the minorities especially Muslims were being marginalized in neighboring India.

Babri Mosque’s judgment and the passage of discriminatory citizenship act had proved that India was only for Hindus and there was no place for minorities.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon the nation to maintain the spirit of tolerance, social equality and brotherhood in the society by shunning prejudices against all minorities.

He reaffirmed that all communities residing in the country will be treated and respected equally so that the country can further march on the path of progress and development.

The president said that this day had great significance in the history of Pakistan as the whole nation reaffirmed its commitment with the promise made by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947 in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan to safeguarding the rights of minorities.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz tweeted that the minority community was playing an important role in the development of the country.

Without the welfare of minorities, the dream of an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina would remain unfulfilled, he remarked.

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi said the way Pakistan had set a model of equal treatment to its minorities the world needed to learn from it.

Addressing at a seminar, he said the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror against Indian minorities and Muslims specifically were being lynched under a vicious plan of genocide.

“It is the time that the developed world must intervene before it is too late. India under a genocide plan is killing its minorities and Muslims are a special target of Indian subjugation,” he added.

“If Muslims are target today, it was Sikh massacre in 1984. It is not only about Muslims. Minorities are being killed in India under a plan”, Afridi argued.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmiri society was very compassionate and there was full religious freedom for minorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said unlike Pakistan which was created in the name of Islam, India was created in the name of secularism. However, the BJP government had unleashed a reign of terror towards Indian Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits.

“The world community needs to take notice of the systematic cleansing of Kashmiris; there would be no Kashmiri to defend in next two or three years”.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir in a message said it was a top priority of the government to ensure protection of minorities living in Pakistan.

He said India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir and the imposition of a draconian curfew across the valley had deprived the people of Kashmir from their basic identity.

He appreciated the role of minorities for their contribution in the development and security of the country.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani MNA said that he had visited a Peach Temple in Azad Kashmir which reflected that how Pakistan has been preserving the rich cultural and religious heritage of minorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Jai Prakash Lohana said minorities in Pakistan were free and enjoying equal rights under the vision of PTI leadership.

Bishop Dr Azad Marshal, President National Council of Churches of Pakistan, said “We are included in flag of Pakistan and my brethren have died for Pakistan and we fought for Pakistan. We can set a new model of harmony, coexistence and prosperity of minorities in Pakistan.”

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said “India has become a slaughterhouse of minorities and the world is a witness to the oppression and atrocities being meted out to the minorities in India today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said minorities including Hindu, Christians, Sikh, Kilashi and Zoroastrians were enjoying full liberty in Pakistan and they exercise their religious obligations with complete freedom and without any fear.