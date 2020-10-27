Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ exhibiting unwavering support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Pakistan observed October 27 as ‘Black Day’ to condemn India’s illegal and prolonged occupation in Jammu and Kashmir where unarmed people were facing worst-ever human rights violations especially in the post August-5 situation.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques for early freedom of Kashmiris struggling for the last 73 years to get their legitimate right of self-determination in according with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A number of activities including rallies and seminars were held across the country to expressed unwavering support and complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, while reaffirming Pakistan’s unflinching support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle said that this support and solidarity will continue until the Kashmiris achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

“I would like to assure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, that we honour their sacrifices and salute their indomitable spirit as we observe this Black Day,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said Pakistan was ready to hold peace talks with India provided the latter ended military siege in Jammu and Kashmir and agreed for a plebiscite in the Valley as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“To India, I say that we are ready, but you have to end military siege in Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination,” the premier said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the international community to pressurize India to reverse its illegal course in IIOJK and restore the Kashmiris’ fundamental human rights.

“Through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communication blackout, occupied Jammu & Kashmir has been turned into the largest open prison in the world,” the foreign minister said.

Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Afridi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expansionist policies were leading the South Asia region to instability.

Under ‘Chanakya doctrine’ Indian regime was pushing its expansionist agenda to materialize the evil plan of ‘greater India’, he said.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur exhorted the international community to take practical steps for peaceful resolution of IIOJK.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they got their right to self- determination.

Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said Pakistan will continue to highlight human rights violation and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by India occupied forces in the IIOJK.

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan urged the international community to intervene and stop India from destruction, genocide of Kashmiris and evicting them from their land and homes in IIOJK.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and lodged their protest against the atrocities of Hindu supremacist Modi regime by wearing black armbands in connection with the day.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani vowed to stand with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self determination and termed October 27 as the darkest Day in the history of Kashmir.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman underlined the need for educating students of higher education institution on Kashmir issue in view of the new emerging global situation.

The print and electronic media published articles and aired special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Besides, many events were held online due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the country.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers were displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

Pakistani missions abroad also organized events and engaged Pakistani Diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people to highlight significance of the day and remind the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decades long conflict.

Senate has passed a resolution expressing full solidarity with the popular indigenous uprising of the heroic people of IIOJK, terming October 27 as a Black Day in the history of the Kashmiri people.

The Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day in condemnation of the continued human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

A five minute symbolic black out was observed at evening on Constitution avenue to draw world attention on ‘Kashmir Black Day’.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized day-long cultural activities to observe the Day.

Video documentaries aired Photographs were displayed by eminent artists, reflecting the Indian brutality in IIOJK.

Tableaus and speeches were performed by the students of various educational institutions to pay tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs.