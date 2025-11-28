Pakistan Observer, Sputnik sign MoU to boost media cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan Observer and Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya have agreed to work together under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving news exchange and cooperation between media teams in both countries.

The Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, Vasily Pushkov, along with Igor Kolesnikov, Press Attache at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad, visited the offices of Daily Pakistan Observer on Friday. The visit marked the signing of an MoU between Rossiya Segodnya, the parent organization of Sputnik and RIA Novosti, and Pakistan Observer.

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik welcomed the Russian delegation to his office. Pakistan Observer’s Social Media Lead, Ebraheem Malik, also attended the meeting.

During the signing ceremony, Faisal Zahid Malik said the agreement would help build stronger cooperation between media organisations in Pakistan and Russia.

He added that the MoU would create space for sharing content, joint projects and better communication between the two sides. According to him, this effort will support a clearer understanding of each country’s views and encourage direct connections between journalists from both nations.

Vasily Pushkov described the agreement as an important development for both organisations. He said the partnership would allow journalists from Pakistan Observer and Rossiya Segodnya to access each other’s reports and stories. This, he said, would help the teams learn more about each other’s work and expand coverage of global and regional developments.

Pushkov added that the collaboration is built on long-term cooperation and will help both media houses work together against challenges such as misinformation and misleading narratives.

He said joint efforts will make it easier to share accurate information and help audiences in both countries understand events with more clarity.

The two sides expressed hope that the new partnership will lead to more professional exchanges and create stronger links between their newsrooms. The visit ended with both organisations reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation through the newly signed MoU.