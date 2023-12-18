Pakistan, Norway celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Pakistan and Norway Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Pakistan and Norway had continued to grow over the past 75 years on the basis of mutual respect and shared values, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said here in a statement.

The two countries enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership in political, economic, academic, environmental, social and cultural domains. There is a common desire to promote regional and global peace, security and sustainable development.

Pakistan-Norway relations are marked by high-level exchanges and contacts with frequent meetings at the leadership level. The two countries also actively collaborate in various multilateral fora.

The bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Norway are robust and growing with sizeable trade in multiple product lines and substantial investments of leading Norwegian companies in Pakistan, including Telenor Group, Scatec ASA and Jotun Paints. Cooperation in the fields of IT & ITES, ship-breaking and ship-recycling has recently emerged with great promise.

Pakistan appreciates Norway’s steady and generous development assistance in sustainable development including SDGs, climate action and renewable energy and its solidarity during times of natural disasters and calamities.

Following last year’s floods, Norway provided humanitarian assistance of 227 million NOK to Pakistan. NORPART programme of Norway’s development agency Norad has helped advance bilateral academic cooperation with enhanced student mobility and curriculum development programmes.

Pakistani-origin Norwegians are the most vital link between Pakistan and Norway. Pakistani diaspora that first arrived in Norway in early 1970s is today among the largest immigrant groups in Norway.

They are a diverse multi-generational group that contributes in all walks of life including politics, liberal arts, business, education, science, research, medicine, healthcare, law, consultancy and engineering. As a country of origin, Pakistan takes pride in their socio-economic contribution in the country of their choice.

The FO spokesperson said, “As we celebrate an important milestone in Pakistan-Norway relations, Pakistan strongly believes that friendship and cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow and flourish in the years to come.”