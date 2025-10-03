Pakistan neither recognize Israeli state nor maintain diplomatic ties, PM tells JI Chief

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday categorically said that Pakistan neither recognize the Israeli state nor maintain diplomatic ties with it.

The Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Palestine, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s active role in ensuring the safe return of Pakistani nationals detained by Israel after their participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

PM Sharif informed that Islamabad remained in close contact with friendly nations and international organizations to secure the early release and repatriation of its citizens.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of halting the ongoing bloodshed of Palestinians, reaffirming that Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian cause has always been “clear and unequivocal.”

He underscored that Pakistan has consistently raised its voice for the oppressed Palestinian people at every global forum and will continue to do so.

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing position, Shehbaz Sharif said the country firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He expressed hope that the collective efforts of eight Islamic countries working for a ceasefire would soon bear fruit, paving the way for peace and the realization of the long-cherished dream of a Palestinian state.

Shehbaz Sharif voiced confidence that detained Pakistanis would soon be brought home safely.

During the conversation, both leaders also reviewed the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Prime Minister reiterated that the federal government is committed to playing its full role in promoting peace and supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their legitimate rights.