Pakistan Navy to continue guarding maritime frontiers; contribute to reginal peace: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari said that the Pakistan Navy would continue to guard the country’s maritime frontiers and contribute to regional peace and stability with the same spirit of service, courage and excellence that had always defined it.

On the occasion of Navy Day being observed on Monday (September 8), the president conveyed his profound gratitude and admiration to the men and women of the Pakistan Navy who stood as the nation’s first line of defence at sea.

“This day is an opportunity to recall with pride the daring feats of our naval warriors and to recognise the vital role the Navy continues to play in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president paid homage to the martyrs whose sacrifices would never be forgotten and also saluted their ghazis whose steadfastness remained a source of national pride.

“Their courage strengthens the resolve of the entire nation,” he added.

President Zardari said the 1965 war reminded them how, with courage and resolve, the Pakistan Navy wrote a golden chapter in history by striking far into enemy waters and disrupting their sense of security.

Operation Somnath became a symbol of audacity and skill, inspiring generations of sailors to come, he added.

Since then, he said the Pakistan Navy has steadily evolved into a modern and multi-dimensional force.

“Today, its responsibilities go far beyond combat readiness—from protecting sea trade routes to participating in international peace missions and disaster relief. This versatility reflects the Navy’s professionalism and its unwavering dedication to the nation,” he added.

During Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, the president observed the Pakistan Navy not only remained vigilant in safeguarding Pakistan’s coastline but also demonstrated its prowess in restraining and countering any hostile or aggressive posturing by the enemy.

