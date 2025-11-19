Pakistan Navy scores massive drug bust worth $130mln in Arabian Sea

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK, while operating on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and in support of Saudi-led CTF-150 under HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), intercepted a suspicious dhow operating in the Arabian Sea.

Subsequently, the ship successfully conducted a major counter-narcotics operation on-board a stateless dhow, resulting in the seizure of over 2000 Kg of methamphetamine (ICE).

The estimated regional wholesale value of apprehended narcotics is 130 million US dollars, said a news release of the Director General of Public Relations (Navy).

The current apprehension of narcotics by PNS TABUK is the third consecutive successful interdiction conducted in the last 2 months by PN ships.

These successful operations demonstrate PN’s enduring resolve and unwavering commitment against illicit trafficking at sea.

The scale of the operation, coupled with its flawless execution, underscores not only the Pakistan Navy’s professionalism but also the effectiveness of multinational coordination under CMF.

Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its resolve to safeguard national maritime interests and uphold principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) while contributing to the global commons through maritime security efforts.