Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas
QUETTA, April19 (APP):Pakistan Navy conducted Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in rain affected areas of Gwadar and Ormara, said a handout issued on Friday.
          In the recent heavy rain spell, Pakistan Navy had provided its full support to Civil Administration of Gwadar and Ormara utilising all available resources to mitigate the sufferings of rain hit people.
        Pakistan Navy troops reached the rain stricken people with heavy machinery to assist local population in order to drain out rain water from their homes and localities.
       Pakistan Navy teams also assisted large number of people confined at their homes due to heavy rain water.
       Relief operation in Gwadar and Ormara showed strong commitment of Pak Navy to extend all out support to the masses  in the hour of need.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services