Pakistan Navy releases promo for special documentary film “Surkhru”

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP): The Pakistan Navy has released a promo for the special documentary film “Surkhru” to be released on Navy Day 2020 to mark the unflinching resolve and courage of valiant warriors defending the country.

The documentary to be released on Navy Day on September 8, was based on a successful operation by the Pakistan Navy to prevent an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

In this incident which took place on March 4, 2019, the Pakistan Navy shattered the nefarious intentions of the Indian Navy. This failed attempt by the Indian Navy to infiltrate was a continuation of the tension created after the Pulwama attacks. Documentary was a tribute to the brave Navy for their bravery in the performance of their duties.