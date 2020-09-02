Pakistan Navy provide meal, medical assistance in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 02 (APP):Pakistan Navy teams on Wednesday provided cooked food, drinking water, ration bags and medical assistance to distressed people in various areas of Karachi during relief operation.

Emergency Response Teams of Pakistan Navy carried out search operation at Korangi Causeway to recover bodies of the drowned people, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Aerial reccee of affected areas was also carried out to locate and evacuate stranded families.

Pakistan Navy teams distributed cooked meals and clean drinking water amongst thousands of rain affected families of Surjani Town, Yousuf Goth, Nazimabad and other troubled areas of Karachi and district Sujawal, Sindh.

Medical assistance was also provided by Pakistan Navy mobile medical teams to large number of people confined at their houses due to extensive flooding in the areas.

Emergency response teams along with necessary equipment including excavators and trucks have been mobilized to assist filling the breach in Sem Nullah at Mirpur Bathoro.

Pakistan Navy resolves to continue its relief operation and extend all out support in areas of extensive flooding in Karachi and Sindh.