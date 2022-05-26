Pakistan Navy fully cognizant of maritime security challenges: Admiral Niazi

QUETTA, May 26 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday said in the prevalent geo-strategic milieu, the Pakistan Navy was fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of hybrid warfare.

Addressing the student officers here at the Command and Staff Collage, he emphasized on the students to keep abreast with the latest trends and further make endeavours to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environment, said a news release.

The Naval Chief reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as it ensured success in today’s warfare.

Admiral Niazi further emphasized that the Pakistan Navy was always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of the sister services.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defence of the country.

Earlier on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant Command and Staff College, Quetta. He interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces