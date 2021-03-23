Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour as the day dawned with 21-Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland.

This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determined their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders.

The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here on Tuesday.

#PakNavy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal. The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland. Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized onboard PN Ships and Establishments. pic.twitter.com/ad9UbZ043d — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) March 23, 2021

The Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized on board Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms. Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going covid-19 pandemic through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The awards include two TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, three HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military). Four IMTIAZI SANAD, 16 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 26 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II, 37 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-III. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 53 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.