Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional fervour

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah marking the celebration of Independence Day of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors; arrayed meticulously in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid, with effervescent spirit and enthusiasm, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and Pakistan Navy contingent presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later, the chief guest offered fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to the Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques in the naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated in the navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar, Ormara and Sujawal.

Numerous Independence Day events were also held at Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem at daybreak and graceful display of Pakistan Navy Band. Jashan-e-Azadi walk, boat rallies, tree plantations, Hifz-o-Qirat competition, various sports events and Independence Day rallies by school children and ladies were also part of day long celebrations. Under the auspices of PN led CTF-151, Independence Day was also celebrated at HQ Combined Maritime Forces Bahrain.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the President of Pakistan has approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include two Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), four Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and six Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

In addition, an award of Imtiazi Sanad and 86 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff has been approved for 19 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and civilians.

Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with resolution to protect homeland against any aggression.