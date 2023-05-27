Pakistan Navy, ANF seized narcotics in joint operation

KARACHI, May 27 (APP): Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.