KARACHI, Dec 11 (APP):In a joint operation, the Pakistan Navy (PN) along with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 200 kg of Ice and 99 kg of Crystal in Arabin Sea off Jiwani, Balochistan.

The drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1.8 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said a news release on Friday.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the maritime zones of the country and promote maritime security in the region.