Pakistan moves to frame national workplace safety policy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):The federal government on Wednesday stepped up efforts to establish a comprehensive national occupational safety and health (OSH) framework, bringing together the government, International Labour Organisation (ILO), workers, employers and provincial authorities in Islamabad to finalise a practical policy aimed at reducing workplace deaths, injuries and health risks across Pakistan’s formal and informal economies.

The consultative dialogue, hosted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) with technical support from the ILO, focused on refining the draft National OSH Policy and identifying mechanisms for its effective implementation.

The proposed framework seeks to protect workers from both conventional and emerging occupational hazards, including extreme heat, climate related risks, chemical and biological exposure, technological change and evolving forms of employment.

Officials and stakeholders said particular attention would be given to vulnerable workers, including women, young and elderly workers, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, home based and domestic workers, agricultural labourers and digital platform workers.

The consultation brought together representatives of the ILO, workers’ and employers’ organisations, federal and provincial governments and other relevant institutions.

Participants discussed workplace safety challenges, implementation arrangements and measures needed to make the proposed framework effective on the ground.

Federal Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said sustainable economic growth was not possible without protecting the workforce driving the economy.

He said a strong national OSH framework would improve workplace safety and productivity while enhancing Pakistan’s position as a responsible and competitive participant in the global economy.

ILO Country Director for Pakistan Geir Thomas Tonstol said the policy was being developed through an evidence-based and consultative process, beginning with scientific research and extensive consultations at the provincial level.

He stressed that the objective was not simply to produce another policy document but to establish an operational framework that could be implemented effectively by institutions and workplaces across the country.

The proposed framework is aligned with international labour standards, particularly ILO Conventions 155 and 187 concerning occupational safety and health.

Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Pakistan’s process towards ratification of the two core OSH conventions.

The framework recognises the provinces’ administrative autonomy under the 18th Constitutional Amendment and proposes that provincial authorities take the lead in implementation.

The federal government would facilitate national coordination, shared priorities, data exchange and cooperation between provinces.

The process is being pursued through tripartite social dialogue involving government, employers and workers, with organisations including the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan United Workers Federation participating in the consultations.

The dialogue concluded with agreement on the need to strengthen workplace safety standards, improve national systems for collecting and reporting occupational safety data, enhance coordination between federal and provincial institutions and move ahead with ratification of the relevant ILO conventions.