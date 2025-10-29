Pakistan marks Turkiye National Day with flag-hoisting ceremony

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan celebrated Turkiye’s National Day with a flag-raising ceremony at the Pakistan Monument on Wednesday, highlighting the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, and Turkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, who jointly hoisted the Turkiye national flag.

Both nations’ anthems were played, and floral wreaths were laid to honour the memory of fallen heroes.

Students from Pak-Turk schools, diplomats, and other dignitaries were also present.

The event was in connection with Pakistan-Turkiye Friendship Week and the Turkish National Day celebrations.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan described the occasion as a celebration of “a day of progress and development” and emphasised the decades-long bond between Pakistan and Turkiye.

“Pakistanis’ hearts have always beat in unison with our Turkiye brothers, from the days of the Khilafat Movement to the present,” he said.

“Turkiye has stood by Pakistan through every challenge. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye has consistently offered support during critical times.”

Rana Mashhood also appreciated Turkiye’s support to Pakistan against blatant Indian aggression and Pakistan’s success in Marka-e-Haq.

He further praised Ambassador Neziroglu for his role in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that “Pakistan-Turkiye friendship is reaching new heights.”

The event is part of a series of programmes organised across Pakistan, including at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), with celebrations concluding at Jinnah Convention Centre on 31 October, marking a week declared as Pak-Turk Friendship Week by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu said: “This is a day that marks the rebirth of a nation and the triumph of people’s faith against imperialism. Thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative, this year’s celebrations carry an even deeper meaning. Flags are symbols of our eternal brotherhood, and I look forward to many more days of shared celebration.”

He highlighted the breadth of Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation, citing strategic-level council talks, and initiatives in trade, energy, defence, education, and tourism.

“Turkiye will always stand by Pakistan, just as Pakistan has stood by Turkiye. Together, we honour the legacies of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and aim to pass this unshakeable brotherhood to future generations,” the ambassador concluded.