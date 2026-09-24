Pakistan, Maldives discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar and Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives Abdul Raheem Abdullah on Thursday discussed Pakistan-Maldives bilateral relations, parliamentary diplomacy, trade and investment, education, defence, tourism, climate change, people-to-people contacts and other matters of mutual interest.

During a meeting with the Maldivian parliamentary delegation, Syedaal Khan Nasar said Pakistan-Maldives relations were rooted in mutual respect, trust, shared interests, Islamic brotherhood and longstanding friendly ties.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Maldives, both bilaterally and within the frameworks of SAARC, the OIC and the United Nations.

The Acting Chairman emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding, institutional cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

He called for expanding parliamentary exchanges, sharing experiences and strengthening institutional linkages between the two legislatures.

He said Pakistan and Maldives had significant potential to expand trade and economic cooperation, stressing the need for enhanced direct air and maritime connectivity, improved market access and greater private-sector participation.

He added that Pakistan had considerable export potential in textiles, rice, cement, meat, vegetables, fruits, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

Syedaal Khan Nasar also emphasized creating greater educational opportunities for Maldivian students in Pakistani universities, particularly in medicine, engineering, pharmacy, dentistry and other professional disciplines.

Discussing climate change, he said both Pakistan and Maldives were significantly affected by its adverse impacts. He called for greater cooperation in climate-related research, exchange of experiences, capacity building and joint initiatives.

He also stressed enhanced cooperation in defence training, maritime security and capacity building, saying stronger institutional cooperation in these areas would contribute to mutual confidence and bilateral relations.

The Acting Chairman highlighted the Parliament building in Malé as a prominent symbol of the longstanding friendship and development cooperation between Pakistan and Maldives.

He said Pakistan’s contribution to its construction and support for other development projects reflected the depth and enduring nature of bilateral ties.

Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah said Maldives greatly valued its fraternal relations with Pakistan.

He noted that bilateral relations had deepened and strengthened in recent years and expressed his country’s desire to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in trade, investment, education, defence and diplomatic affairs.

The Maldivian Speaker appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role at the international level and said Pakistan had consistently stood by Maldives during difficult times and extended assistance in various fields.

Expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s assistance, development support and cooperation programmes, including the construction of the Parliament building in Malé, he said Maldives deeply appreciated and valued these initiatives.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over existing bilateral cooperation and agreed on the importance of exploring new avenues to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Maldives.

Members of the National Assembly, Senators, and members of the Maldivian parliamentary delegation and senior officials of the Senate Secretariat were also present.