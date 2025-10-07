Pakistan, Malaysia sign MoU to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to strengthen the collaboration in preventing and combating corruption.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir and Chief Commissioner of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Azam Bin Baki.

The signing ceremony took place on October, 6, 2025 in Putrajaya, Kual Lumpur, Malaysia. The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The MoU aims at mutual assistance, joint capacity building and technical cooperation in foiling and fighting the corruption. This collaboration between the anti-corruption bodies of both countries will be beneficial as it will enhance the technical assistance in operational activities.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of information on legislative developments and community education to enhance public awareness on anti-corruption. This intends to strengthen public participation in preventing and combating corruption. The human resource capacity will be improvised through professional training courses, exchange of expertise and experiences.

Given the global concerns about corruption, money laundering, cross-border financial crimes, this MoU will facilitate joint efforts in tackling illicit financial flows, strengthening legal frameworks and aligning with international conventions. Both Pakistan and Malaysia are signatory to United Nation’s Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). It signals the political will on both sides to enhance accountability.

This MoU on anti-corruption cooperation holds a pivotal importance amongst the six MoUs signed between both countries during a three-days official visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia.