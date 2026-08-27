Pakistan makes effective representation at ISPCAN 2026 global child protection conference

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):Pakistan made an effective representation at the ISPCAN 2026 Global Conference on Child Protection held in Melbourne,where a Pakistani delegation participated in discussions on strengthening child rights and protection systems through international best practices and global cooperation.

The delegation comprised Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed,Secretary Human Rights Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Director Human Rights Dr.Arif.

They represented Pakistan in the international dialogue on child rights,protection mechanisms and institutional responses to challenges confronting children,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the conference,the Pakistani delegation held meetings with international child protection experts and practitioners and reviewed effective child protection systems,international models and best practices.

Discussions focused on global challenges relating to child protection, effective institutional mechanisms and ways to benefit from international experience.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed said the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan were making concerted efforts to ensure effective protection of children’s rights across the country. She added effective legislation,strong institutional mechanisms and practical measures for child protection were among the government’s priorities.

Pakistan was further strengthening its child protection system by learning from international experiences and adopting best practices,she added.

Sara Ahmed said participation in ISPCAN 2026 provided an important opportunity to learn about modern approaches,international best practices and mechanisms of cooperation that could contribute to making Pakistan’s child protection system more effective.

She further said Pakistan was playing an active role at the international level for the protection of children’s rights, while participation in the global conference reflected the country’s commitment to developing a safe, effective and robust child protection system.

Secretary Human Rights,Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Director Human Rights Dr.Arif also engaged with international experts during the conference and emphasized the importance of global cooperation and exchange of experience for strengthening child rights protection and promoting effective child protection mechanisms.