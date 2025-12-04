Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan sign 15 accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Thursday signed multiple accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, mining, commerce, agriculture, culture, health, tourism, and regional connectivity.

The pre-signed documents were formally exchanged during a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s House as part of the maiden state visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Zhaparov.

The two leaders signed a joint statement on “Strengthening of Comprehensive Cooperation in the Interest of Both Countries.”

Both sides exchanged MoUs between the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan and the Diplomatic Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic; and between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan.

The MoUs on cooperation in the field of agriculture; mining and geosciences; energy sector and utilization of Pakistan’s ports for regional connectivity were exchanged between the Pakistani and Kyrgyz sides.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan exchanged the documents of agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons to prison for serving the sentence.

Both sides exchanged the MoUs on electronic data interchange between the customs services of both countries; and cooperation in the sphere of tourism; and surgical instruments.

The two sides also exchanged the documents of an agreement in the field of culture as well as for establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek and Islamabad.

The representatives from both sides also exchanged MoUs of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Justice and the Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice; between Prime Minister’s Youth Programme of Pakistan and the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan; and between the Diplomatic Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).