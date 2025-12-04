Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan set sights on stronger ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov Thursday reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, education, banking and people to people exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Before the delegation level talks, the two leaders held at the President House a brief tête- à- tête to review the bilateral relationship.

Welcoming the visiting leader, the President said this high-level visit by a Kyrgyz President after twenty years would help bring fresh momentum to the already cordial ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He noted that Pakistan values its close and fraternal relations with Kyrgyzstan shaped by shared faith, common heritage and cultural affinity.

Both leaders reviewed cooperation across various fields and agreed that current trade levels do not reflect the real potential of the two economies. They highlighted the need to broaden commercial exchanges.

The President welcomed the presence of a Kyrgyz business delegation at the Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, describing it as a sign of the shared desire to strengthen economic links.

The President appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s completion of its segment of the CASA 1000 project. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to completing its part of the project, which is now at an advanced stage.The two Presidents also discussed regional connectivity and expressed satisfaction with the operational road corridor under the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement.

The President reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to offer Kyrgyzstan the shortest and most economical route to the Arabian Sea and underlined the importance of expanding direct flights to support trade, tourism and people to people contacts.

He thanked the Government and people of Kyrgyzstan for hosting a large number of Pakistani students and workers. He informed the visiting Kyrgyz President that Pakistan has included Kyrgyzstan in its Business Visa List and Visa Prior to Arrival categories and encouraged reciprocal facilitation for Pakistani businessmen and travelers.

The President noted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the first Pakistani Prime Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan in 1995 after the country gained independence, a visit in which he also accompanied her.

President Zhaparov informed President Zardari that following the recent general elections in Kyrgyzstan a new law has been passed reserving at least 30 percent seats for women. He thanked Pakistan for supporting Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for the non permanent seat of the UN Security Council and invited the President Zardari to visit Kyrgyzstan at a time of his convenience.

Matters relating to the regional and international situation also came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by senior members of both sides. From the Kyrgyz side, the participants included Zheenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Bakhtiyar Orozov, Minister of Science Higher Education and Innovation; Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy; Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce; Ravshanbek Sabirov, Director of the National Investments Agency under the President; Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President; Maksat Asanaliev, Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Kylychbek Sultan.

The Pakistan side included Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce; Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training; Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Energy and Power; Senator Sherry Rehman; Senator Saleem Mandviwala; Raja Pervez Ashraf MNA; former Chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari; Secretary Foreign Affairs; Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and the ambassador of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting a state banquet was held in honour of the visiting President. The event was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani; Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; members of the federal cabinet; Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan; Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah; Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M) HJ COAS; Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu; Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf; Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and members of the diplomatic corps.

The President also conveyed advance birthday wishes to President Zhaparov who turns 57 on 6 December. To mark the moment the orchestra played Happy Birthday on the violin.