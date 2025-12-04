Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to elevate bilateral ties to new highs in diverse areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Thursday reaffirmed the resolve to elevate bilateral relations to a much higher level by enhancing collaboration in trade, agriculture, defense, culture, connectivity, education, energy, and political and cultural domains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a joint press stakeout along with the President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, expressed his confident that the visit of the Kyrgyz President, which was taking place after a gap of two decades, will give a fresh impetus to the already strong bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interaction.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1992, we have nurtured a relationship grounded in mutual trust, respect, and shared aspiration and common values,” he added.

Earlier, the both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements between the two countries in various fields of mutual interests.

“Just now, we have witnessed signing ceremony of 15 MoUs and agreements which will serve as a framework for structured result oriented engagements and closer institutional linkages between the two countries in various fields of mutual interest,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister pointed out that during his bilateral meeting with the Kyrgyz President, the discussion highlighted the need to strengthen people to people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion, and academic partnership. During the meeting, he said, they also agreed to hold such cultural events in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan combined with similar activities in Bishkek.

The prime minister informed that, a business forum has also been scheduled during the visit to chart new pathways for collaboration in sectors of economic cooperation.

In the business forum, he said, various trade agreements will be signed which will ensure to take the current bilateral trade volume of US$16 million to $200 million over a period of next two years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was ready to provide the Kyrgyz Republic, a landlocked country, access to regional and global markets through sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar. “No doubt such initiative will further reinforce solid foundation of our friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.”

“May the radiant sun of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan unite to illuminate a future between the two countries of enduring peace and shared prosperity, a hope for both the peoples and the region and the world beyond,” the prime minister added.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, said it was his first official visit and first for any of head of state of the Kyrgyz Republic after 20 years.

Terming Pakistan as an important partner of Kyrgyzstan in South Asia, the Kyrgyz president said that he viewed Pakistan’s dynamic development, its growing economic potential and its ambitious infrastructure projects as a testament of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s effective leadership.

He pointed out that in today’s discussion with Pakistan, the two sides paid the attention to activating collaboration in trade, economy, investment, transport, logistic, education and science.

Welcoming the ongoing business forum of the two countries, he said he attached great importance to further developing Kyrgyz-Pakistan business council as an effective mechanism for bringing together the business communities of both countries.

He called for full use of transport and transit potential of the two countries as one of the most important areas of mutual partnership.

The Kyrgyz president said the two sides also highlighted the key role of CASA-1000 project which will serve as a corner stone in establishing a unified energy system between Central and South Asia. He expressed the confident that timely implementation of this project will deliver significant mutual benefit to the peoples of the two countries.

Furthermore he informed that the two sides also exchanged views on future cooperation in education field. Currently, he said more than 12000 Pakistani students were studying in Kyrgyzstan. “We are ready to further facilitate Pakistani students in the country,” he added.

He said the two sides shared commitment to combat terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. “We agreed to strengthen coordination between competent authorities to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.”

President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov invited the prime minister to attend as an honoured guest in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the World Nomad Games to be held in Bishkek in 2026.

He also invited the prime minister to attend the second global Mountain Summit “”Bishkek plus 25” to be held in 2027.

Furthermore, he also invited PM Shehbaz Sharif for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen bilateral ties.