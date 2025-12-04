Pakistan, Korea to strengthen cooperation in science, technology

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, met the Korean delegation led by Chang Won Sam, President of KOICA, to discuss strengthening Pakistan-Korea cooperation in science, technology, and development.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, highlighting the mutual benefits of partnership in scientific advancement, technology, and innovation.

He expressed optimism about fully utilizing Korean expertise and support to achieve Pakistan’s development goals.

President KOICA, CHANG Won Sam, reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to a long-term, mutual, and sustainable partnership with Pakistan. He noted that KOICA’s support and investments aim to advance Pakistan’s scientific and technological progress. He also highlighted Korea as an ideal partner, exemplifying resilience and transformation despite historical challenges.

The KOICA President is in Pakistan for the inauguration of the Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment. Both sides underscored that Korea and Pakistan are working together to improve the quality of life for the Pakistani people, supporting sustainable economic and social development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

KOICA is actively sponsoring and executing numerous projects across Pakistan, with additional initiatives ongoing in different regions. The bilateral cooperation demonstrates that the all-weather strategic partnership between the two nations is growing rapidly.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Science and Technology and KOICA discussed future collaborative projects in Solar Photovoltaic field testing and solar inverter testing as per international standards. The Korean delegation applauded Pakistan’s progress on ongoing bilateral projects and expressed confidence in further strengthening collaboration in technology and innovation