Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with ECO member states

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stressing the significance of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen bilateral ties with each ECO member country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with resident ambassadors of ECO member states at the PM House highlighted the significance of the ECO for regional development.

He said the ECO member states shared a common history and culture.

“Today, the region faces common challenges that need to be dealt with to create opportunities for collective growth and prosperity,” he remarked.

In this regard, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted connectivity, trade, energy and economic cooperation.

He looked forward to his meetings with the heads of state of ECO member countries on the margins of the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from November 8-9, 2023.

The ambassadors reaffirmed their respective countries’ desire to build stronger relations with Pakistan and also their collective commitment to ECO’s vision and objectives of ECO.