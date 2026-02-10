Pakistan keen to further enhance economic relations with Indonesia: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, reiterated that Pakistan was keen to further enhance its economic relations with Indonesia.

Talking to a five-member delegation led by Indonesia’s Minister for Investment and Downstream Industry Rosan P. Roeslani that called on him, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia shared decades-old brotherly relations which continued to grow stronger with the passage of time.

He further said that Pakistan wished to take benefit from Indonesia’s experience with the Sovereign Wealth Fund model.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kyani; Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Haroon Akhtar; and senior government officials. PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and mentioned that his visit to Pakistan, last year, proved extremely useful and productive in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also referred to his meeting with the Indonesian President on the sidelines of the 58th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Indonesian minister conveyed a message of goodwill from President Prabowo Subianto and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to further advancing bilateral relations.

Both countries agreed to accelerate efforts to transform the Preferential Trade Agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by 2027.

The Indonesian minister thanked the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended during his visit to Pakistan.