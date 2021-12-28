Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss mutual cooperation in drug reduction

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday discussed mutual cooperation in drug reduction with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin.

During the meeting, Ijaz Ahmad Shah pointed that the first agreement between the two countries was signed in 1995 and some amendments proposed by Pakistan in it are likely to be signed very soon.

Liason Officer of National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Col. Berik Jannassayev was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador said that his country wanted maximum cooperation between the two countries.

He said that his country will play a role in countering drug trafficking.

“We want to improve international cooperation to ensure effective combating of drugs,” Ijaz Shah said.