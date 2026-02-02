Pakistan, Kazakhstan deepen educational ties with signing of eight MoUs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, research and human resource development during a high-level engagement held in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) hosted a 25-member high-level delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by Minister of Science and Higher Education Mr. Sayasat Nurbek.

The delegation comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, leadership of prominent Kazakh universities, and representatives of academic and research institutions. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui welcomed the delegation and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to deepening educational collaboration with Kazakhstan.

A bilateral meeting, chaired by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was attended by officials from MoFE&PT, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), representatives of Pakistani higher education institutions (HEIs), and other relevant stakeholders. The meeting reviewed the existing framework of cooperation and explored new avenues for collaboration in higher education, science and technology, medical education, research, innovation and academic exchange.

The two countries emphasized strengthening institution-to-institution linkages and enhancing people-to-people connectivity through education.

As a key outcome of the visit, eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Pakistani and Kazakh higher education institutions. The agreements involve Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), National University of Modern Languages (NUML), King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The MoUs aim to promote joint research collaboration, faculty and student exchanges, collaborative academic programmes and capacity-building initiatives.

The MoUs will be facilitated by MoFE&PT and coordinated by the Higher Education Commission to ensure effective and sustainable implementation.

In addition, Pakistan–Kazakhstan Educational Centers, also referred to as Educational Corners, were inaugurated during the visit at NUST, IIUI and Quaid-i-Azam University.

The Al-Farabi Center at QAU, Satbayev Center at NUST and Akhmet Yassawi Center at IIUI were inaugurated by the federal minister in the presence of Federal Secretary MoFE&PT and Acting Chairman HEC Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, along with rectors and vice chancellors of the respective institutions.

These centers will serve as dedicated platforms for information sharing, academic orientation and facilitation of educational cooperation between Pakistani and Kazakh institutions.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan reaffirmed that cooperation in education and human resource development remains a key pillar of their bilateral relationship, contributing to regional knowledge sharing, mutual understanding and long-term collaboration.