Pakistan, Kazakhstan decide to strengthen bilateral relations

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafan on Wednesday met with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further promote bilateral relations and share Pakistani students data with Kazakhstan so that there should not be any incident of violence.

Minister Salik said the authorities concerned of both countries should organize a security dialogue. He said Kazakhstan’s airline could become a means of communication with Pakistan. “We can expand the airline business further,” he added.

Ambassador Yerzhan said dealing with Islamophobia was one of the priorities of Muslim countries. Discussion on religious dialogue between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was very important, he added.

He said Kazakhstan was preparing to organize a religious conference next month adding that “we hope that Pakistan’s participation in the conference will strengthen religious dialogue.”