Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to form working committee to devise five-year trade roadmap

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday agreeed to establish a working committee, comprising senior ministers and relevant officials of both sides to devise a road map to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation over the next five years.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is currently on a first two-day state visit to Pakistan.

As President Tokayev arrived at PM House, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An official welcome ceremony was held in honor of the visiting dignitary, during which he also inspected the guard of honor.

The two leaders had a one-on-one meeting, in which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff and and Chief of Defence Forces were also present.

This was followed by delegation level talks, in which key cabinet ministers from both sides participated.

During the delegation level talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz hailed President Tokayev’s visit as a historic milestone in Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral relations, as it was the first visit by a Kazakh President to Pakistan, after 23 years.

The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the growing frequency of high-level exchanges and the effectiveness of established institutional mechanisms, including Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding Pakistan-Kazakhstan cooperation in political, economic, defence, and people-to-people domains.

The prime minister highlighted the steady growth in bilateral trade in recent years, while underscoring the need to fully realize its untapped potential.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade to USD 1 billion in the next two years. It was also agreed that enhanced private sector engagement between the two countries would play a key role in expanding trade and investment ties. In this regard, they welcomed the convening of the Pakistan–Kazakhstan Business Forum, as a positive step in this direction.

The two leaders also emphasized on the need to work closely for enhancing regional connectivity and transport linkages, including road, rail, air, and maritime cooperation.

Both sides underscored the importance of transit trade arrangements and regional corridors in promoting economic integration and shared prosperity.

Among other issues, the two leaders also discussed cooperation in education, culture, tourism, and energy, recognizing the importance of academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts, in strengthening long-term bilateral relations.

Reaffirming their commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations, both leaders expressed confidence that the outcomes of the visit, including the signing of 37 MOUs and Agreements and a Joint Declaration signed by the two leaders on “Establishment of Strategic Partnership”, would open new avenues of cooperation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his stay in Pakistan.

He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time, but before the end of the current year.

The prime minister thanked President Tokayev for the invitation and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to work closely with Kazakhstan for regional peace, connectivity, and development.